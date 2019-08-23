scorecardresearch
Moody's cuts India GDP growth forecast to 6.2 pc for 2019

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Moody's Investors Service on Friday cut India's GDP growth forecast for 2019 calendar year to 6.2 per cent from the previous estimation of 6.8 per cent. For 2020 calendar year, it reduced the estimate by a similar measure to 6.7 per cent. In a statement, it said the weaker global economy has stunted Asian exports and the uncertain operating environment has weighed on investment. PTI ANZ ABMABM

