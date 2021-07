Moodys downgrades PNB, cites negative impact of fraud on capital

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Moodys Investors Service has downgraded Punjab National Banks rating citing the impact of recent fraud on its capital as well as weak internal controls.

However, the outlook to the rating has been retained as stable which reflects Moodys expectation that the negative impact of the fraudulent transactions is largely known.

The agency downgraded PNBs foreign currency issuer rating by a notch to ba1, which is non-investment grade, from Baa3- meaning below investment grade.

"Moodys Investors Service has downgraded the local and foreign currency deposit rating of Punjab National Bank (PNB) to Ba1/NP from Baa3/P-3. At the same time, Moodys has downgraded the banks baseline credit assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to b1 from ba3," Moodys said in a statement.

"The ratings reflects the negative impact of the discovery of a number of fraudulent transactions on the banks standalone profile, particularly its capital position. The rating downgrade also reflects the weak internal controls and processes of the bank, given that the fraudulent transactions were undetected for a number of years," the statement said.

In February 2018, PNB disclosed it had discovered some fraudulent and unauthorised transactions amounting to Rs 11,390 crore (USD 1.7 billion). Based on the banks subsequent announcements, PNBs total exposure to these transactions amounts to Rs 14,400 crore (USD 2.2 billion). PTI JD ANS