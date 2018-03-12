Moodys gives Ba2 rating to JSW Steels proposed bonds

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Moodys Investors Service today assigned a Ba2 rating to JSW Steels proposed senior unsecured bonds with stable outlook.

Ba2 rating means that this instrument has substantial credit risk.

"Moodys Investors Service has assigned a Ba2 rating to JSW Steels (JSW) proposed senior unsecured bonds. The rating outlook is stable," Moodys said in a statement.

"The bond rating is the same as JSWs Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Ba2 rating on the companys existing senior unsecured notes. The proposed bonds rank pari-passu to the companys existing senior unsecured notes," the statement said.

JSWs Ba2 corporate family rating reflects the companys large scale, strong market shares in west and south India, and competitive conversion costs, with the last factor supported by the companys wide range of furnace technologies and the coastal locations of its operations.