Morale of armed forces high: Rajnath

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The morale of armed forces in the country is high and they are achieving success in neutralising terrorists, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday. Singh's remarks came days after a terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus carrying CRPF personnel in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 40 jawans. "Despite all the situations, morale of armed forces is high. You can see how success is being achieved in neutralising terrorists," Singh told reporters on the sidelines of an event. Inaugurating the Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection (CyPAD) Centre and the National Cyber Forensic Lab (NCFL) in Dwarka here, Singh termed cyber crime as the biggest challenge to "a completely digital India".The national security agencies and police will use facilities at NCFL set up under Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (ICCCC).Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik were present at the function.