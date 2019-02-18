Morari Bapu announces Rs 1 lakh for families of deceased CRPF men

Lucknow, Feb 18 (PTI) Spiritual leader Morari Bapu has announced financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of the martyred CRPF jawans in the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement issued here, Bapu said, "Over 40 jawans of the CRPF lost their lives in a cowardly terror attack. I pay my tributes to the martyrs." He said he will give Rs 1 lakh each to the families of the fallen sodiers and Rs 25,000 each to the injured personnel. "On this occasion, I would request all political parties to unite and not indulge in any politics," he said. PTI NAV INDIND