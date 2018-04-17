More agro clusters needed for job creation: Singh

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Union Minister Giriraj Singh today stressed upon the need for inclusion of more agro clusters under the MSME Ministry for spurring job creation.

Addressing an event here, he said it is quite alarming that women are losing employment and are forced to migrate to cities.

?To minimise both unemployment and migration, the minister said that the agro-clusters can act as catalyst for creation of more jobs in rural India especially for women,? Singh said addressing the Conference of Development Institutes, Technology Centres and Tool Rooms under the MSME Ministry.

The minister also suggested that a wide publicity should be given to successful ventures of MSME Ministry like clusters and tool rooms so that many more may be set-up in the country, an official statement said. PTI RSN MR