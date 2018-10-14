More efforts needed to link education with employment: JK Governor's advisor

Jammu, Oct 14 (PTI) Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir governor, has urged policymakers to put more efforts to linking education with employment and entrepreneurship to ensure more job opportunities to skilled youth in the country."There is a need to improve policies which can give fillip to skill development programmes at colleges, schools, skill centres to produce skilled population for our nation."The policymakers should put more efforts into linking education with employment and entrepreneurship through skill development to ensure that our skilled youth can get jobs," Ganai said, addressing students at the valedictory function of a two-day skill development art and craft mela in Jammu.He said in the age of globalisation, skill building is important to boost efficiency and quality of services for economic growth.Skills and knowledge are the driving forces of economic growth and social development for any country, he said.He urged the youth to take advantage of the resources and schemes launched by the government to accelerate economic growth, and said they need to explore opportunities in traditional skills and new-age technologies as both are relevant and capable of generating sustainable livelihood."It is the endeavour of governor's administration to provide access to quality skill training at the local levels through short term courses as well as long term training," the advisor said.He said efforts at rectifying the imbalance in the education system through empowering potential of skilling, finds a deep connect with Gandhian principles of craft-centred education."Craft-centred education creates a balance between theory and monotonous learning through creative stimulation and self-expression," the advisor maintained. PTI TAS ABHABH