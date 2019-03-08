More Indians feel there are more advantages in being a man: Survey

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Thirty-eight per cent Indians agree that there are more advantages in being a man as against 24 per cent who feel there are more advantages in being a woman, according to a survey by market research firm Ipsos. However, 66 per cent Indians say that young women today are better off than the previous generation. Eighteen per cent feel their life is same as their parents and 11 per cent are pessimistic and believe that they are worse off, according to the Ipsos Global International Women's Day Survey 2019. As per the survey, 6 in 10 Indians (59 per cent) hold the view that India has done enough to forge equality among men and women in providing women with equal rights as men. Further, 74 per cent Indians (higher than 65 per cent globally) agree that achieving gender equality is personally important to them. Half of Indians polled (50 per cent) say that they are feminists, while over 5 in 10 Indians affirm that the man who stays at home to take care of his children is no less of a man (though 39 per cent said the contrary and India was second highest in denouncing stay at home for men after South Korea, where 76 per cent felt that the man taking care of children at home was less of a man). "There are still some perceptions that need to be addressed towards ensuring a balanced world, as 35 per cent of Indians polled said they are uncomfortable with a woman boss (highest across all markets), though 58 per cent disagreed," the survey said. As per the survey, 69 per cent Indians believe that women alone cannot achieve equality and that it will require actions by men in their support. "Though 60 per cent Indians realise that there is a much greater expectation from men to support women's equality in India," it added. Dun & Bradstreet Director (Human Resources) Pallavi Dhawan said gender disparity is a harsh reality, globally. "According to the 2018 Global Gender Gap report, India is ranked at 108 out of 149 countries. Gender equality will not only transform business outcomes but also play a significant role in further our country's economy. At Dun and Bradstreet India, we continually work towards building a culture that encourages women to pursue their career, with structured programs and mentorship to attract, retain and grow our female workforce". PTI SVK HRS