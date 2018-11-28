More than 100 people cannot gather at Boat Club area: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Permission to gather at the Boat Club area in the city will be given only to "peace loving" groups raising awareness on social, traffic and educational issues or programmes involving school children, according to the standing order of the Delhi Police. Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre and the Delhi Commissioner of Police to frame guidelines within two months for according sanctions to such events in the Jantar Mantar and the Boat Club areas. These guidelines will now serve as standing order of the Delhi Police with regard to programmes to be held at Boat Club. Gathering at the said locations cannot have more than 100 people and should be symbolic highlighting social, educational, health-related or environmental issues, the order said, adding that the timing of the gathering will be between 11 am and 4 pm and in "exceptional circumstances", it can be extended upto 6 pm. "Candle vigil by school children for social, traffic and educational awareness may be allowed only in exceptional circumstances after a thorough assessment by the Special Branch, Traffic Police and New Delhi District Police, whose decision shall be final," the order said. According to the order, no permission will be granted during Parliament Session, VIP movement, Republic Day celebrations, Beating Retreat arrangement, Independence Day celebration, important government functions, festival days and New Year celebration. No participant shall carry firearms, lathis, spears, swords, among other weapons or bring animals or pitch tents or stay overnight. "Deputy Commissioner of Police (Delhi) will have the power to revoke the permission in case of unforeseen and sudden developments such as VIP movement or any other intelligence input," the order said. On July 23, the Supreme Court had lifted a blanket ban on rallies, dharnas and sit-ins at Jantar Mantar and Boat Club. These guidelines will now serve as standing order of the Delhi Police with regard to programmes to be held at Boat Club. PTI SLB/AMP SLB AMP INDIND