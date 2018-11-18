More than 1,000 naturopathy specialists attend event on first Naturopathy Day

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) More than 1,000 naturopathy specialists from across the country attended an event to mark the first Naturopathy Day on Sunday as declared by the AYUSH Ministry.AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik on the occasion thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance under which "his ministry is introducing schemes to spread the naturopathy treatment in different provinces".Naturopathy is a practice of treating diseases without the use of drugs, but with techniques such as control of diet, exercise, and massage.Naik said the work on building natural clinics is already in progress in Pune, Goa, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh."We wish that the common people should easily benefit from the naturopathy treatment. I admire INO (The International Naturopathy Organisation)chairman Jai Prakash Agarwal for his many years' relentless efforts to get the first naturopathy day declared," Naik said.To celebrate its first Naturopathy Day, the INO Team has whole heartedly contributed to organise programmes in 25 states and more than 300 districts, the organisation's national president Anant Biradar said."Therefore it is imperative that the AYUSH ministry also extends its cooperation and help all the doctors working for the naturopathy treatment by taking imaginative steps to spread the benefits of naturopathy at a large scale," he said.More than 1,000 naturopathy specialist doctors from all over the country gathered to attend this programme which started with a bike rally from Gurgaon to Delhi. Pillion riders of these bikers held play-cards displaying slogans related to the naturopathy treatment to spread the awareness about the therapy, a statement stated.The INO with the support of the AYUSH Ministry organised programmes throughout the country from November 11 to 18 to educate people.More than 2,000 naturopathy treatment 'janjagriti' camps were organised. In this series, more than 7,000 people took mud bath in groups at different places throughout the country on November 11.In Delhi, a community mud bath was organised at Balaji Nirogdham where 700 people took bath simultaneously. This was a world record and has now been registered in the Asia Book of Records.Mud bath is one of the five natural elements of naturopathy treatment. PTI PLB DPB