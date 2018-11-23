More than 10L devotees take dip in Ganga on Kartik Purnima

Tigri (Amroha), Nov 23 (PTI) More than 10 lakh devotees took a dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on Friday.The people had started gathering for the week-long Ganga Mela on November 18, Amroha District Magistrate Hemant Kumar said.District officials said more than 10 lakh devotees took a dip in the river this morning and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took an aerial survey of the area. This was the first time that the fair was organised by the administration as earlier the panchayat would organise it, he said.Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Chetan Chouhan, who inaugurated the fair, said next time the government will try to establish a centre for yoga, traditional games and rural activities.No untoward incident occurred at the fair this time due to extra care of the district administration and the police, Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said. District railway manager A K Singhal said due to huge gathering, railways operated some special trains to Moradabad. It also announced stoppage of many express trains at Kankather and Garh stations, he said.PTI CORR DPBDPB