More than 600 Mohalla Clinics to come up

/R New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Delhi government will come up with over 600 Mohalla Clinics, with close to half of it to be opened at schools run by it, an official source said In a review meeting on the Mohalla Clinic project on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed the officials to ensure adequate availability of medicines and staff in the state-run clinics and hospitals, the government source said. Kejriwal was informed by the officials that the clearance for construction of 607 Mohalla Clinics has been given by the departments concerned, the source said. "The PWD has been given the work to come up with 333 of these 607 Mohalla Clinics, out of which 265 will be opened in Delhi government schools," he said. The Mohalla Clinics in schools will be known as School Clinics, where health facilities will be provided to the students and staff members. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, and officials involved with the project. The Mohalla Clinics is the pet project of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. The Kejriwal government has announced to come up with 1,000 Mohalla Clinics in the city. Presently, 187 such clinics are running in different parts of the city. PTI VITHMB