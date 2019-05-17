More women turn out to vote in 3 of 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) East Delhi, New Delhi and South Delhi parliamentary constituencies saw more women turning out to vote as compared to men, officials said Thursday. Delhi recorded a turnout of 60.52 percent in the polls on May 12, five percentage points down from 2014. According to official data, 60.82 per cent male voters and 60.15 per cent female voters exercised their right this time. The East Delhi constituency, which is seeing a triangular contest between BJP's Gautam Gambhir, Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely and AAP's Atishi Marlena, saw 61.80 per cent women exercising their right to vote as compared to 61.50 per cent of male voters. The New Delhi constituency, which has many VVIP voters, recorded the lowest voter turnout among all seven constituencies in Delhi at 56.86 per cent, but saw a better turnout of women than men. According to the data, 57.21 per cent of women voters cast their votes while 56.58 per cent men exercised their franchise in the seat. South Delhi, which had the second lowest turnout of voters, saw 58.89 per cent of women voters as compared to 58.60 per cent of male voters. The Northeast Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, where former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and AAP'S Dilip Pandey are contesting, recorded the highest voter turnout at 63.67 per cent. While 64.46 per cent of men cast their votes, 62.72 per cent women turned out to vote. In a first for the city, as many as 17 booths with all women polling officials were established for the Lok Sabha elections in the seven constituencies of Delhi. Out of the 17 booths, 10 had been set up in East Delhi constituency, two in Chandni Chowk and one each in North East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi and North West Delhi. PTI SLB SMNSMN