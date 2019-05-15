Morgan Stanley to invest Rs 145 cr in Manipal Health Ent

Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure (MSII) Wednesday committed a Rs 145 crore investment in Manipal Health Enterprise, the healthcare arm of Manipal Education and Medical Group, for an undisclosed stake. The tie-up involves an investment of Rs 100 crore in Healthmap, a Public Private Partnership for diagnostic imaging in Indian healthcare, a statement said. "Healthmap has been at the forefront of making quality diagnostic imaging available to the masses and we are proud to play a role in advancing affordable healthcare in India," Dilip Jose, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of Manipal Health Enterprises said. He added millions are pushed deeper into poverty each year because of healthcare emergencies and costs and early diagnostic imaging can help them avoid such emergencies but the cost of the tests can be a deterrent. MHEPL is backed by private equity majors including Singapore's Temasek and TPG. PTI AA AP MRMR