Morningstar Investment introduces PMS in India

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Financial information company Morningstar Investment Advisor said it has launched investment portfolios for long-term investment in the Indian market. The portfolios comprise mutual funds for asset classes such as domestic equity, fixed income, cash, international equity and gold, the company's director and portfolio specialist Dhaval Kapadia told reporters Thursday. It aims to build an asset base of Rs 1,000 crore for portfolio management service (PMS) business over the next three years, Morningstar said. The firm has introduced four risk aligned multi-asset portfolios: active balanced portfolio, active growth portfolio, active aggressive portfolio and active aggressive plus portfolio. India is the fifth country after the US, the UK, Australia and South Africa where the firm has launched the PMS business, the firm said here. "With a variety of risk-tolerance profiles, our managed portfolios reflect our valuation-driven asset allocation and investment selection expertise. We leverage Morningstars depth of resources, proprietary research, and investment expertise to build investment strategies designed to deliver great investment outcomes for investors," Kapadia said. The PMS would be provided to investors through financial advisors based on multiple risk profiles including financial goals and investment time horizon of the investors, he further said.