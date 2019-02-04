Morphed pics of women, girls from same village posted online; FIR lodged

Jaisalmer (RJ), Feb 4 (PTI) Police registered a case Monday after a complaint that morphed pictures of some women and girls, all belonging to the same village in the district, were posted online, officials said Monday.Kanta Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar, said the district police chief's office has contacted the Facebook seeking details of the persons who posted the morphed nude images on the social networking site.The police registered the FIR on the basis a complaint by a family member of one of the victims.All the victims belong to the same village, Singh added.Additional Superintendent of Police Jairanarayan Meena said investigation in the matter is underway. PTI SDA AD AD TIRTIR