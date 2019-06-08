Mortal remain of Prakash Pant consigned to flames with full state honours

Pithoragarh, Jun 8 (PTI) The mortal remains of Uttarakhand minister Prakash Pant who lost his battle to cancer were consigned to flames here on Saturday with full state honours in the presence of Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Ramesh Pokhriyal.The funeral pyre was lit by his 21-year-old son Saurabh.Pant was cremated at the Rameshwar Ghat located at the confluence of Ramganga (east) and Saryu rivers.Besides Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, a host of others leaders such as BJP's Shyam Jaju and former MP Bhagat Singh Koshiyari were present at the DS Bisht ground to pay their last respect. The leaders laid wreath on Pant's body which was brought in the town two hours behind schedule. People waited patiently in the scorching sun to pay their tribute to Pant, whose untimely demise left people across the state in shock.All commercial establishments, government offices and private institutions in Pithoragarh town remained closed as a mark of respect to the departed leader.Pant passed away during treatment at Texas in the US on June 5 at the age of 58. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.Pant was Uttarakhand's minister for parliamentary affairs and finance besides being in charge of a host of other portfolios.He was a BJP MLA from Pithoragarh and was considered as one of the key and knowledgable members of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's cabinet.He was one of the probables for the post of chief minister when the BJP swept to power in the state in 2017. PTI COR ALM TIRTIR