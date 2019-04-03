Mortal remains of Army jawan killed in avalanche consigned to flames

Mathura (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) The mortal remains of Havaldar Satvir Singh, who was killed in an avalanche near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday, were consigned to flames at his village here.His body was brought to his native place here on Tuesday and his five-year-old son lit the funeral pyre.Teary-eyed family and relatives paid their tributes to the slain soldier and chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jab Tak Suraj Chand Rahega, Satvir Tera Naam Rahega'. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh to his wife and Rs 5 lakh to his mother, District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said. PTI CORR DPB