Mortal remains of Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation consigned to flames

Moga (Pb), Mar 19 (PTI) The mortal remains of Army jawan Karamjeet Singh, who was killed in a ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, were consigned to flames with full military honours at his native village here on Tuesday.Singh, 24, was killed on Monday. His body, draped in tricolour, was brought to his home in Janer village by army officials on Tuesday.A large number of people paid last respects to him and raised 'Shaheed Karamjitt Amar Rahe' slogans.His father and elder brother lit the funeral pyre.Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the Defence Services Welfare Department to extend financial assistance of Rs 12 lakh to Singh's family.The relief includes Rs 7 lakh as ex-gratia and Rs 5 lakh in lieu of land, as per the existing policy, according to an official spokesperson.Expressing shock and grief at Singh's death in the Pak action, the chief minister tweeted, "Pakistan shamelessly continues to violate all principles of international & humanitarian law with its repeated ceasefire violations. Punjab has once again lost a young soldier from Moga due to Pak firing. My heart goes out to the family of Karamjeet Singh." PTI CHS VSD DPB