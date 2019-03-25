Mortal remains of Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation consigned to flames

Jaipur, Mar 25 (PTI) The mortal remains of grenadier Hari Bhakar, who was killed when Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, were consigned to flames Monday at his ancestral village in Nagaur district of Rajasthan. The cremation was held with military honours at Joosari village in Makrana area of Nagaur and was attended by a large number of people including villagers who paid floral tributes to Bhakar. The 21-year old Bhakar was in the 4 Grenadiers Regiment of the Indian Army. He was seriously injured during ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Saturday in Poonch Sector. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to injuries Sunday, according to a defence spokesperson. PTI SDA CK