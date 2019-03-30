Mortal remains of army jawan laid to rest

Jaipur, Mar 30 (PTI) The mortal remains of army jawan Parvez Kathat, who was killed in Pakistani firing, were Saturday buried in his native village in Rajasthan, police said.People of Shekhawas village in Rajsamand district of the state gathered in large numbers to bid a tearful adieu to the soldier who died Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri, they said.Solider Welfare Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas laid a floral wreath to pay tribute to the solider on behalf of the state government. The 29-year-old soldier had joined the army in November 2016. His father is an ex-army serviceman while his elder brother too is in the army. PTI AG RHL