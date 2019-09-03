Mortal remains of Grenadier Hemraj Jat consigned to flames

Jaipur, Sep 3 (PTI) The mortal remains of Grenadier Hemraj Jat, who was killed in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, were consigned to flames on Tuesday in his native village in Rajasthan's Ajmer district.The 23-year-old soldier was killed when Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch district.Health minister Raghu Sharma, senior government officials and other public representatives paid floral tributes to Hemraj Jat.His nephew lit the funeral pyre in Bhadoon village, where large number of people had gathered to pay their last respects. Hemraj Jat is survived by his mother Dhaka Devi. PTI SDA AD SNESNE