Mortal remains of IAF officer, killed in chopper crash in J&K, reach Chandigarh

/R Chandigarh, Feb 28 (PTI) The mortal remains of Squadron Leader Siddharth Vashisht, who died in a chopper crash in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, reached here on Thursday. Air Commodore S Srinivasan, the air officer commanding of the Air Force station in Chandigarh; the deceased officer's wife, Squadron Leader Aarti; and father Jagdish Kansal, were among those who laid a wreath. The mortal remains of the deceased officer arrived at the Air Force station on a service aircraft. A military funeral will be held here on Friday, officials said. Siddharth Vashisht, 31, was a fourth-generation member from his family in the armed forces. His wife, too, is a serving as a squadron leader in the Indian Air Force. Vashisht, whose family had settled in Chandigarh, was commissioned in the IAF in 2010 and, last month, he was given commendation for his role in the rescue operation during the Kerala floods. Last July, the officer, who also has three elder sisters, was posted in Srinagar. Besides two pilots, four others on board the chopper died in the crash on Wednesday. A local resident also died in the crash.