Mortal remains of jawan consigned to flames

Bikaner, Dec 17 (PTI) The mortal remains of Rashtriya Rifles jawan Kishan Singh Rajput (30) were Monday consigned to flames with full state honours at his native village here.Rajput was martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday and his body was brought to Bhinchri village in Churu district. District Collector Muktanand Agarwal paid floral tributes on behalf of the state government and a Guard of Honour was given to the soldier, DSP Ratangarh Narayan Dan said.The funeral pyre was lit by Rajput's five-year-old son in the presence of a large number of villagers besides local leaders including recently elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Abhinesh Mehrishi, Congress leader B D Kalla and Union minister Arjunram Meghwal. PTI CORR AG RHL