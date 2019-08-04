Mortal remains of Sepoy Rambir consigned to flames

Mathura (UP), Aug 4 (PTI) The mortal remains of Sepoy Rambir, who was killed in an encounter with militants in south Kashmir, were consigned to flames with full military honours at his native village here, an official said Sunday. Rambir lost his life while fighting militants in the Pandoshan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday. A militant was also killed in the gunfight. The body of Sepoy Rambir was brought to his his native village Hulwana on Saturday and later it was consigned to flames with full military honours, the official said. A large number of people bid tearful adieu to the soldier. They were seen changing chanting 'Rambir amar rahe' (long live Rambir). Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Laxmi Narain Chaudhary, minister for power Srikant Sharma, former ministers Shyam Sundar Sharma and Tejpal Singh, district magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra and Superintendent of Police, Mathura, Shalabh Mathur attended the soldier's last rites. Rambir's family was given a cheque of Rs 25 lakh and one member will be given a state government job, Chaudhary said. A piece of land will also be provided to the father of the soldier, he added. Chaudhary said a stadium will be constructed near Hulwana in Rambir's honour. Also, I will devote Rs 20 lakh from my MLA fund for construction of an entrance gate to the village in the soldier's name, the cabinet minister added. Rambir is survived by his wife Nitu, two sons, three-year-old Shiva and six-month-old Aditya, father Kishor Singh, mother Kishan Pyari and elder brother Surendra. PTI CORR MAZ AQS