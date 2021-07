Bikaner, Apr 3 (PTI) A mortar shell was found near the Nal Air Force Station on the Bikaner-Jaisalmer Highway in the district on Wednesday, police said.The shell was found in a box with 81 MM mortar and explosive written on it.The area was cordoned off and a team of experts from the Army examined the box and found it was not a live mortar, police said. PTI Corr SDA DVDV