MoS Defence Bhamre visits NCC's Republic Day camp

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre Saturday visited National Cadet Corps Republic Day Camp at the Cariappa Parade Ground here. Addressing the cadets, the minister said, "NCC has played a stellar role in grooming the youth of the country by developing discipline, character, spirit of adventure and ideals of selfless service in them and thus moulding them into responsible citizens."Bhamre said the NCC has consistently played a pivotal role, in imbibing in the youth the spirit of adventure. "NCC boy and girl cadets successfully summited Mt Saifee and Mt Deo Tibba apart from taking part in sailing expedition, para basic course and rock climbing activities, he said.The minister also visited the Flag Area prepared by the NCC cadets, depicting various social awareness themes and cultural activities. The cadets briefed him about their respective State Directorate themes, aimed at national integration and development. The Republic Day Camp has 2,070 cadets, including 698 girls, drawn from 29 states and seven union territories. In addition, a total of 101 foreign cadets from 10 friendly countries are participating under the NCC Youth Exchange Programme. PTI SLB MPB RCJ