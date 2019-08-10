MoS, Home Kishan Reddy hopes situation will be fully peaceful in 10-15 days in J&K

Hyderabad, Aug 10 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said prohibitory orders under section 144, CrPC were relaxed at some places in Jammu and Kashmir and hoped that the situation would be "fully peaceful in the coming 10-15 days".Stating that the law-and-order situation was under control in the state, he said Pakistan and its leaders were making irresponsible and provocative statements.The government had taken precautionary measures, including deployment of security forces, to maintain peace, Reddy said."Law and order is fully under control. Neighbouring Pakistan (is making) irresponsible, provocative statements. The foreign minister, home minister there or the prime minister are speaking. We have taken all precautionary measures, either (deployment of) Army or paramilitary (forces), to safeguard law and order there."We relaxed section 144 at some places on Friday. Some educational institutions have started (functioning) from today. The situation may become fully peaceful in the coming 10-15 days," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event.Asked about restoring communication in the Valley, he said it was already restored in many places."Everything will be normal in phases. We have only taken precautionary measures with the view that even small incidents should not occur when a major decision has been made.... The atmosphere there is good," Reddy said.There were occasions when a curfew was in force for 30, 40 days at a stretch but there was no such situation now, he stressed.The abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir had put an end to the rule of two-three families and enabled the people of the state to join the mainstream and derive several benefits that they were being deprived of so far, Reddy said.The Leh, Ladakh and Kargil areas would emerge as an important centre for Buddhism, he added.All sections of people in the country were in favour of the Centre's decision and the government would make all efforts to take Jammu and Kashmir on the path of progress, the MoS said. PTI SJR SS RC