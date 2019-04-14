Most of MCMC certifications in Delhi sought by BJP, Cong: Official

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) A majority of the content sent to the media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) of Delhi for approval was from the BJP and Congress, a senior official said Sunday, while asserting that no case was pending with the panel at present.The Election Commission has set up media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) at state and district levels to clear political advertisements and campaign material for the Lok Sabha election."We dispose of cases as and when we get them. Most of the content for pre-certification, was from the BJP and Congress, followed by small parties, including the AAP," a senior official of the panel said."No case is at present pending with us," he said.When asked about NaMoTV content pre-certification, the official said, "The content didn't come under the category of a particular TV, but under social media content segment only. Certified content is now being run on the app-based channel, as was directed to them earlier."The Delhi CEO's office on Saturday had directed the BJP to ensure that all videos played on NaMo TV bear the certification number given by it.Two days after the Election Commission had directed that all recorded programmes displayed on NaMo TV be pre-certified, the BJP on Saturday had written to the Delhi poll body that "documentary content" has been removed from the channel.An official of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office had Friday said, the BJP had replied in the afternoon and said they will not run any content that was "not certified" or "returned" by the MCMC.The Election Commission had on Thursday said that since NaMo TV was sponsored by the BJP, all recorded programmes displayed on the platform should be pre-certified by the MCMC of Delhi and all political publicity content displayed without pre-certification be removed immediately. PTI KND NSDNSD