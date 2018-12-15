Most parts of HP reel under severe cold conditions; Manali shivers at 5.6 deg C

Shimla, Dec 15 (PTI) Most parts of Himachal Pradesh reeled under severe cold weather conditions as the temperature in tourist destination Manali in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district was recorded at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological (MeT) department said Saturday.The minimum temperature in Kufri was recorded at minus one degrees Celsius for the fourth consecutive day, Met department Shimla director Manmohan Singh said.Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to the coldest place in Himachal with lowest temperature at minus 12 degrees Celsius, he added.Similarly, the minimum temperature in another tribal district Kinnaur's Kalpa was recorded at minus 3 degrees Celsius during the period, he added. PTI DJI KJKJ