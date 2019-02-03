Most students aware of just seven career options: Study

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Majority of students in India are aware of just seven career paths, out of over 250 options they can pursue in the country, according to a survey.The survey, based on responses from over 10,000 students in the age group 14-21 across India, shows that most are ignorant of the multitudes of options available to them.As much as 93 per cent of the students were aware of only seven careers, which included law, engineering, design and management, according to the survey conducted by Mindler, an online career-counselling platform. There are over 250 careers across 40 domains covering of over 5,000 job types that one can pursue in India, researchers said. "Our research on over 10,000 students across India suggests an alarming ignorance of the career options available to students today," said Prateek Bhargava, founder and CEO of Mindler, who has recently launched a platform for career counselling in tier II and tier III cities across India.India has limited trained career counsellors available who can assist and guide students to make the correct career decision among the plethora of choices available today, he said. The platform aims bring counsellors from underserved cities across India under one roof and systemising the career counselling sector. PTI MHNMHN