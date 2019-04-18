Mother, brother kill girl over tiff, held attempting to conceal body

Ghaziabad, Apr 18 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly strangled Thursday by her mother and brother who then stuffed her body in a gunny bag but were spotted before they could get rid of it, police said here. The girl was allegedly killed over a tiff and the accused were arrested while they were carrying the body they had stuffed in a gunny bag to conceal it in Sangam Vihar, they said. DIG Upendra Agarwal said that the woman, Anita, and her minor son were arrested. Anita told police that her daughter used to disobey her. She said her daughter also used to quarrel with his son. She said they had to change their rented accommodation thrice because the landlords complained about the noisy arguments. An FIR has been lodged under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code after which the girl's mother and brother were arrested, police said. In a separate incident, the body of a 32-year-old man stuffed in a trolley bag in Sihani gate area was recovered. The body carries injury marks and prima facie, it seems that the unidentified youth has been battered to death, DIG Agarwal said. He said post-mortem reports in both the cases are awaited. PTI CORR CK