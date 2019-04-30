Mother Dairy appoints Sangram Chaudhary as MD

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Mother Dairy Tuesday appointed Sangram Chaudhary as its new managing director after incumbent Sanjeev Khanna quit the company. Chaudhary would take charge as managing director with effect from May 1, 2019, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd said in a statement. Sangram Chaudhary has an experience of over three decades in the dairy sector. He was earlier Executive Director, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). Chaudhary is a Post Graduate in Rural Management from Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA), and Masters of Science with specialization in Life Sciences from University of Gujarat, Ahmedabad. Mother Dairy is a leading milk supplier in the national capital region with sale of over 30 lakh litre per day. PTI MJH MJH MRMR