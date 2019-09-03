Mother-daughter duo nabs chain-snatcher in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) A woman bravely thwarted a robbery bid in outer Delhi's Nangloi area by grabbing hold of a man on a two-wheeler as he attempted to flee after snatching her gold chain and forcing him off the vehicle, leading to his arrest, police said on Tuesday.The incident, which was recorded by a CCTV camera, happened on Friday and the clip was widely circulated on social media, they said.In the footage, the woman and her daughter can been seen crossing a road when two bike-borne men stopped in front of her and the pillion rider pulled at her chain. Showing presence of mind, the mother-daughter duo managed to catch hold of the man and yank him off the motorcycle.As he tried to free himself from the clutches of the women, passers-by nabbed the chain-snatcher and started beating him up as his accomplice fled, leaving the motorcycle behind.According to the police, they rushed to the spot on being informed about the incident and arrested the accused while his associate was also nabbed later."The 35-year-old complainant, a resident of Amar Colony, Nangloi, stated that those two men, riding a bike, snatched her gold chain when she was passing through service road near Rajendra Park, Nangloi along with her daughter," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Seju Kuruvilla said.The accused have been identified as Abdul Shamshad (32), a resident of Palam Colony and Vikas Jain (38), a resident of Kirari, a senior police officer said.Three bikes, two gold chains and two mobile phones were seized from them, officials said. PTI NIT IJT