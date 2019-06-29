Mother, daughter killed in West Singhbhum

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Jun 28 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman and her daughter have been killed by unidentified persons in West Singhbhum district, police said Friday.Chakradharpur Sub-division Police Officer Anand Mohan Singh said the incident took place in remote Rouwali village under Gudri Police Station Wednesday.He said the bodies of Malti Devi and her 25-year-old daughter Raibati Khandayat were sent for post-mortem.The police would file an FIR after the preliminary questioning of the victims' family members, the SDPO said. PTI CORR PVR DIV INDIND