Mother-son dead, father injured in accident in J-K's Reasi district

Jammu, Mar 29 (PTI) A tempo traveller rolled down a gorge here on Friday, killing two members of a family and injuring one, police said Tanver Ahmed, who was driving the vehicle, and his mother Soffia Begum died on the spot. His father Shad Ali was hospitalised and stated to be critical, they said.The vehicle skidded off Barlla-Chillad road here and rolled down a gorge at Barlla in Arnas, they added.