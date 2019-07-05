scorecardresearch
Mother, son killed in house collapse in J-K's Kishtwar

Jammu, Jul 5 (PTI) A woman and her son were killed when their mud house collapsed due to heavy showers in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district Friday, officials said.The incident occurred in Drabshalla area, they said, adding that locals recovered the bodies from the debris, they said.The deceased were identified as Prithiv Raj (40), and his mother Ganya Devi (75), they said. PTI AB RHL

