Mother throws baby from hospital window

Lucknow, Jul 23 (PTI) A two-month-old baby died after he was thrown from the window of a hospital here on Tuesday by his mother who was apparently depressed about her son being underweight, police said. The woman, Shanti, gave birth to the boy on May 26 and he weighed only 750 gm. The newborn was admitted in the paediatric surgery department of the King George's Medical University, hospital spokesperson Sandeep Tiwari said. The woman went to the fourth floor of the trauma centre in the morning and threw the child from the window. The boy died on the spot, the spokesperson said. Circle Officer (Chowk) Durga Prasad Tiwari said the lady had been arrested. During interrogation, the woman revealed that she was disturbed due to the illness of her son. Police is probing the matter and trying to obtain CCTV footages. PTI ABNHMB