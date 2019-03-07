Motherland Launches Premium Baby Products Store in Hyderabad

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Hyderabad, Telangana, India(NewsVoir) Motherland plans to open 20 stores in India by 2021 Second branch of Motherland to open in 3-4 months also in India Hyderabad Motherland store encompasses premium brands of 1.5 CR value Motherland launched Hyderabads brand new premium baby products store in Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana. The baby store is a brain-child of a parent conceptualized for babies and other parents. The first ever store of Motherland will be opened in the highly frequented area of Road no. 36, Jubilee Hills.Designed to cater to the needs of the modern parent, Motherland is going to be an exciting and jovial destination for a vast range of baby products, starting from baby-care, furniture and furnishings, clothing, accessories and toys all imported from trusted brands. The new store will be a One-of-a-kind, ambient and one-stop destination for all kinds of baby products. Motherland takes their baby products a notch higher as they intend on selling quality-rich products that are mostly chemical free or organic.Motherland Managing Directors, Mrs. Monika Battala spoke about the baby products market ecosystem in India. They said, "In India, the baby-care market, was only INR 6917 CR in 2015 and is expected to grow to a whopping INR 14,079 CR by 2020. On the other hand, the market size of the toys in India, which was USD 1.3 Billion in 2017, is expected to rise to USD 2.9 Billion by 2025." Given such a rate of market expansion, Motherland believes that the opportunity is right to tap the market with classy, innovative products for the discerning, millennial parent.Motherland will showcase curated collections from the best of baby products brands from around the world. Director Mr. Suman Gadde said, "The baby products available in the US compared to India is definitely of a higher quality but Motherland brings to Hyderabad the same quality of products that is available in the US." Starting from renowned International brands to original, innovative Indian baby products leaders, Motherland will be a destination of thoughtful baby-clothing, baby-care and play. To name a few brands, Motherland will have the likes of Mambinos, SebaMed, Mama Earth, The Moms Co., Water Wipes, Bamboo Nature, Dr. Brown, 3 Sprouts, UBBI, Napnap and more in its brand new shelves."Motherland is on a constant endeavor to get the best quality baby products to all the parents in India. They will be adding newer brands every quarter," said their Operations Head Naga Phani Bhaskar Kadiyala."This is the very first branch of Motherland and they plan on expanding very soon. The talk for a second branch in Hyderabad has already begun and will be up and running in the next three to four months. By the end of 2021, they plan to open around 20 stores in India," said Director Mr. Chaitanya Boyapati.Image: Motherland Logo launched by Mrs. Monika Battala, MD and Mr. Suman Gadde, Director, Mr. Chaitanya Boyapati, Director along with kids PWRPWR