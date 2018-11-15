Motihari Univ V-C Arvind Aggarwal relieved of his responsibilities following degree controversy

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Mahatma Gandhi Central University (MGCU) Vice-Chancellor Arvind Kumar Agarwal who had resigned following a controversy over his academic credentials was relieved of his responsibilities on Thursday. Agarwal, who was under the government's radar over allegations for allegedly giving false information while applying for the post, will now be joining his parent department in the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala. "Consequent upon his request and further acceptance of his resignation by the Visitor to the University, as communicated by the HRD Ministry, Arvind Kumar Agarwal, has been relieved of the responsibility of Vice Chancellor to enable him to join his parent department," an official order by the university in Motihari said. The V-C of the Bihar-based central university had tendered his resignation last month. The HRD Ministry had forwarded his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, Visitor to the university, who had last week accepted his request. The ministry received complaints that Agarwal lied about a foreign education to get the job. He did not pursue his Ph.D at a German institute as claimed, and actually got the degree from the University of Rajasthan, it was complained. When contacted, Agarwal refused to comment on the issue. He was appointed as the first V-C of MGCU in Motihari by the government in February 2016 from a panel of three names submitted by the search-cum-selection committee.Agarwal is the ninth central university head to come under the scanner ever since the NDA government took charge. The HRD Ministry had fired V-Cs of the Visva Bharati University, Pondicherry University and the Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University for academic, administrative and financial irregularities. Inquiries were initiated against heads of the Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, IGNOU, Tripura University and the Allahabad University, but were either closed or put on the backburner. PTI GJS GJS SNESNE