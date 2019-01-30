Motor rally for Mahatma Gandhi's 150 birth anniversary to spread road safety awareness

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) A motor rally will be held to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, which will also create awareness among masses about road safety, the government said Wednesday. The rally, commencing on February 4, will travel through places historically associated with the father of the nation, both in India as well as in Bangladesh and Myanmar. "The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways will organise a motor rally to commemorate 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary...It will connect the places of significance in Gandhiji's life, and simultaneously take up advocacy on road safety concerns," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement. This is part of the year-long celebrations to commemorate the 150th year of Mahatma Gandhi in India and across the globe, initiated by the government of India on 2nd October last year, it said. The car rally will commence on February 4 from Rajghat in Delhi which will also mark the launch of National Road Safety Week. The rally will pass through Sabarmati, Porbandar, Dandi, Yerwada, Sewagram, Jabalpur, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Chauri Chaura, Champaran, Shantiniketan and Kolkata in India before travelling to Dhaka in Bangladesh. It will conclude at Yangon in Myanmar on February 24. The statement said that the motor rally will cover around 7,250 km to reach Yangon. "One of the highlights of the rally would be the crossing of the Gulf of Khambat by Ro-Ro vessels. The event is supported by the ministries of external affairs, culture, etc. Receptions and flagging off ceremony and people to people interaction events will be held at various places in different states, through which the rally will pass," the statement said. The aim of the event is to spread the great values of Gandhi throughout its route, it said. Creating awareness on road safety assumes significance as India accounts for about 5 lakh road accidents annually in which 1.5 lakh people die. PTI NAM ANSANS