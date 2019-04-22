Motoroyale brings MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR America to India

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Motoroyale, Kinetic group's venture of multi-brand superbikes, Monday said it has launched the iconic model MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR America in India, priced at Rs 18.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The company, which is the exclusive distributors of MV Agusta in India, said only five units of the superbike would be available for sale in the country. The bike is powered by an in-line three cylinder engine which delivers a power of 140 bhp with 87 NM torque. "With the launch of the Brutale 800 RR America, we at Motoroyale have reinforced our objective of bringing the most premium bikes in the world to riders in the Indian market," Motoroyale Kinetic Managing Director Ajinkya Firodia said in a statement. Last year, the company launched seven models from some of the biggest global brands and it is now building on its product repertoire with this first launch in 2019, he added. Motoroyale is currently the exclusive distributor of MV Agusta, Norton, SWM, FB Mondial and Hyosung bikes in India. The company has multi-brand showrooms in Thane-Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kochi. It is also looking to open dealerships in Delhi, Indore, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata and other markets. PTI MSS ANSANS