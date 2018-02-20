MoU for Rs 217 cr aerospace, defence facilitation centre inked

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) A Memorandum of Understanding for setting up a Rs 217 crore common facilitation centre for aerospace and defence sector was signed at the Magnetic Maharashtra global investors summit here.

The MoU was signed by Maharashtras Development Commissioner (Industries) Dr Harshadeep Kamble, Lt. Gen. Ravindra Thodge (retd) of Vidarbha Defence Industrial Hub Pvt. Ltd and Sushil Kumar of Tata Technologies Limited at the event yesterday, an official said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was present at the MoU signing ceremony, the official told PTI.

The MoU will facilitate the development of aerospace and defence sector in Maharashtra in a time-bound manner by setting up Nirman, a not for profit Common Facilitation Centre for Aerospace and Defence.

The pact, between Tata Technologies Limited, Vidarbha Defence Industrial Hub Pvt. Ltd and Maharashtra Government, will promote Maharashtra as the aerospace and defence manufacturing and export hub and will help develop the state as a defence R&D and innovation and testing centre, the official said.

The centre will enable industry-ready skilled manpower for the aerospace and defence sector by imparting on the job training.

The Maharashtra government will facilitate obtaining necessary permissions, registration, approvals and clearance from concerned state departments for the project as per prevailing policies, rules and regulations, the official said. PTI VT NRB