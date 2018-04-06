MoU inked at Huddle Kerala; NASSCOM Foundation to implement

project Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 6 (PTI) Global IT networking major Cisco is setting up an incubator for start-ups to nurture and develop ideas in the Internet of Things domain at the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala (IIITM-K), in partnership with the NASSCOM Foundation. A MoU was inked today in this reagard between Shrikant Sinha, CEO, NASSCOM Foundation and Paul Antony, Kerala Chief Secretary in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the inaugural ceremony of the two-day conclave "Huddle Kerala." The event is billed as one of Asia?s largest startup ecosystem congregations. Another MoU for establishing the Cisco Networking Academy programme in Kerala through the ICT Academy of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram, was also signed at the event. Harish Krishnan, MD, Public Affairs and Strategic Engagements, Cisco India and SAARC, and M Sivasankar, IT Secretary, Government of Kerala, exchanged the MoU. Cisco?s thingQbator is an Internet of Things (IoT) laboratory and a "makerspace" that gives access to technology for creators to develop their ideas. It is a project under the companys CSR mandate and is implemented by NASSCOM through it authorised partners at the college level with the aim of skill and entrepreneurship development among young people in India. The Networking Academy Program was created by Cisco Systems Inc to meet the growing demand for people with the skills and knowledge required to design, build and maintain computer networks. Through this program schools, colleges, universities and other non-profit educational institutions are provided with the possibility of integrating a curriculum in computer networking that has been developed by Cisco as part of the institution?s educational offering. Huddle Kerala is organised by the Kerala Startup Mission in association with Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and IAMAI Startup Foundation. PTI JRK RC