MoU inked for digitising work of Indian railways

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) An MoU was signed on Friday between Indian Railways and public sector telecom firm RailTel for implementing the e-office system aimed at digitising the work of the national transporter. RailTel, a Miniratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, has taken up the work of implementing the e-office system for Indian Railways, an official statement said.E-Office project is a Mission Mode Project (MMP) under the national e-governance programme of the government. The project aims to usher in more efficient, effective and transparent inter-government and intra-government transactions and processes, the statement said. PTI ASK RCJ