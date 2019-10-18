MoU Signed Between Apex Professional University and National Institute of Unani Medicine

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GUWAHATI, India, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Professional University (APU) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) currently with National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM). APU was represented by Mr. V S Moray, Registrar APU and NIUM is represented by Prof. Abdul Wadud, Director NIUM. NIUM is synonymous with offering training and research in the field of Unani Medicine.The terms of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) is aligned towards having excellent educational research and training in the arena of Unani Medicine. As per the statement made by Dr. Kanwal Singh, Pro Chancellor, APU, "The memorandum revolves around undertaking methodical research, conducting seminars, conferences, webinars, workshops having a logical approach." It also stimulates mutual exchange of skills/programs for the research scholars, faculty and students.Faculty members, research scholars, subject matter specialists of both the bodies will have a golden opportunity to upgrade their skills and impart good knowledge. According to Prof. Abdul Wadud, "Targeting the socio-economic weaker groups, by providing quality checkups and health camps is the key." The document stressed on offering cooperation between APU and NIUM, in the core areas like dedicated research, workshops, staff training, seminars, facility planning for practical training, in a reliable manner.About Apex Professional UniversityApex Professional University (APU) has been established by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh as a Statutory University under the public private partnership (PPP) scheme in accordance with the provisions contained in section 2(f) of University Grant Commission Act, 1956 and empowered to award degrees in terms of section 22 of UGC Act, 1956. Apex Professional University is also recognized by the Bar Council of India (BCI), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), Council of Architecture (COA) and Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) for various Degree and Diploma Programs. Apex Professional University is a member of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), ASSOCHAM and Quality Council of India. Forbes Magazine has recognized Apex Professional University (APU) as a "Great Indian Institute" and has been acknowledged as "Best Education Brand" by Economic Times. The University has initiated the process of its accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Apex Professional University has established an Institute of Indian Knowledge (IIK) as a Centre of Excellence to research, standardize and validate ancient Indian Sciences. IIK conducts courses in Indian System of Architecture (Vastu Shastra), Indian Metaphysical System (Shad Darshana) and Indian System of Healing (Siddha, Ayurveda & Yoga) that equips the students to address the issues of the present world in a rationalized manner.For more details about APU, visit: http://www.apexuniversity.edu.inhttps://www.facebook.com/apexuniversity/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8DEslSNZ4AawA9JgLNTeRwPhoto- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1013194/APU_MOU_NIUM.jpgLogo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011744/Apex_Professional_University_Logo.jpg PWRPWR