MoU with Afghanistan on education approved by Cabinet

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The Union cabinet Monday gave its nod to sign agreements with Afghanistan in the field of education which will alow students from that country to use courses devised here. The MoU would facilitate students and faculty of educational institutions in Afghanistan to register and use the SWAYAM courses.SWAYAM is a government of India programme designed to achieve access, equity and quality in education. The initiative aims at taking the best teaching and learning resources to all, including the most disadvantaged by bridging the digital divide. The agreement would facilitate the teachers and students to upload on SWAYAM the courses developed in Afghanistan. The required training to students and faculty from Afghanistan would be imparted by the Human Resources Ministry, an official statement said.Through the MoU, the Indian government would provide access and share the technology of other major ICT initiatives in education such as National Digital Library of India (NDLI), Virtual Labs, Spoken Tutorials. PTI NAB NAB TIRTIR