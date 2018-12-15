Mount Abu records minimum temperature below freezing point

Jaipur, Dec 15 (PTI) Mount Abu recorded minimum temperature below freezing point on Friday night, a MeT official said. The minimum temperature in the past 24 hours at Mount Abu was -1 degree Celsius, followed by 3 degree Celsius each in Sikar and Bhilwara, 3.5 degree Celsius in Churu, 5.4 degree Celsius each in Eranpura Road and Pilani, 5.5 degree Celsius each in Chittorgarh and Dabok, 5.7 degree Celsius in Banasthali, 6.6 degree Celsius in Sriganganagar, 6.8 degree Celsius in Bikaner, 7 degree Celsius in Alwar, 7.5 degree Celsius in Kota, 8.5 degree Celsius in Jaipur and 8.9 degree Celsius degree Celsius in Jaisalmer. On Saturday, minimum day temperature was recorded at 3.5 degree Celsius in Churu followed by 5.4 degree Celsius in Pilani, 5.5 degree Celsius in Dabok, as per the MeT department. The MeT department has predicted the weather to remain dry in the state and has warned of night temperature 4 degree Celsius or less accompanied with ground frost at isolated places in the state in the next 24 hours. PTI AG INDIND