MoUs worth Rs 1,500 cr signed with UK: Khattar

Chandigarh, May 16 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said ten memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed with the UK for various projects entailing investment of around Rs 1,500 crore with employment potential for around 1,000 persons. Six MoUs were signed during a meeting with Lord Raj Loomba at the House of Lords, the chief minister told reporters here today.

A delegation led by Khattar arrived back yesterday after a visit to Israel and the UK.

The MoUs signed included that with Pontaq (UK India Innovation Fund), focusing on fintech, smart cities and emerging technologies; UK India Global Business Limited for promoting technology transfer, support services and establishing UK/European companies especially focused on Aerospace and Defence Sectors; Xelba Limited and AU Capital Partners Limited for undertaking Internet of Things (IOT) initiative. An MoU has also been signed with WKCIC Group for undertaking collaboration in skill development in Haryana, Khattar said.

During the visit, the delegation has explored the possibility of collaboration with the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre at Sheffield for setting up a facility in Haryana which would lead to influx of major players like Rolls Royce, Metaltech, Mclaren and Boeing, added Khattar.

He said the delegation also held a meeting with Transport for London (TfL) which provided a broader perspective for implementation of a successful City Transport System for a growing city like Gurugram.

A team from Haryana led by the Transport Minister or Transport Secretary would be tasked to visit UK to understand the principles and seek collaboration with TfL for developing a comprehensive Transport System for Gurugram, Faridabad and other urban areas in Haryana.