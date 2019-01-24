Moushumi Chatterjee asks woman announcer to dress 'properly'

Surat, Jan 24 (PTI) Veteran actor and BJP leader Moushumi Chatterjee landed in a controversy for allegedly criticising a young woman announcer for her choice of cloths during an event-cum-press conference here.Since the event was followed by a press conference by the local BJP unit, organised at a hotel on January 21, the purported advice by Chatterjee to the anchor hired to handle the event was captured by cameras of several news channels.As soon as the woman anchor, wearing a shirt and pants, introduced the guests to the mediapersons and other audience present in a hall, Chatterjee took the mic and expressed her displeasure about the anchor's choice of dress."See, next time you come for such an event then make sure to wear Indian dress. We all wear modern dresses but you have to keep in mind the place too."We can't visit a temple wearing jeans," Chatterjee is heard saying, while addressing the woman anchor standing at some distance from the dais."It is better to wear salwar kameez, or ghaghra choli or sari (instead of jeans or pants). It is our duty to preserve our heritage," the BJP leader said.While asking her not to commit such a mistake again, the actor-politician added that she was giving the advice "as a mother"."You are a child to me. I am telling you as a mother. Forgive me if you are offended. Don't do such things again," she said.When a woman reporter raised objection to Chatterjee's advice to the anchor, the BJP leader defended herself, claiming today's young generation needs such advice."I am just telling her as a mother. I am not dictating anything. It is my right as an Indian woman to give advice to the current generation about their choices of cloths."I am saying for their good, not mine," Chatterjee said when confronted by the woman reporter."Do not connect this with the BJP. I am saying in the capacity of an Indian woman. I have the right to advise my daughters," she said in response to a question that how a BJP leader can dictate what women should wear.The veteran actress joined the BJP early this month. PTI COR PJT PD RSY ABHABH